Recently retired TV news anchor Nadine Woodward is holding a press conference Tuesday morning to make an announcement regarding her political plans and possibly her candidacy for Spokane Mayor.
The conference will be held at 11 a.m. in Riverfront Park adjacent to Looff Carousel and the rotary fountain.
Woodward confirmed with KHQ's Stephanie Vigil last month that she has been considering running for Spokane Mayor.
In a media advisory, the contact's email contained the domain "votenadinewoodward.com," suggesting she will indeed be campaigning for Spokane Mayor.
Woodward retired from TV news recently after nearly three decades on the air in Spokane.
If she indeed puts herself in the running for Mayor, she would join Spokane City Council President Ben Stuckart as a candidate. Other candidates include Andrew Rathbun, an Air Force and National Guard veteran; Spokane Firefighter Shawn Poole; Kelly Cruz, a long-time member of the West Central Neighborhood Council; Chris Schroll, communications manager at a local auto body shop; Jonathan Bingle, owner of a local event business; and smoke shop owner Jason Dixon.
NEWS ALERT! I'll be making a big announcement about my political plans today (Tuesday) in Riverfront Park, at 11am, next to the Looff Carousel and Rotary Fountain. All are invited to join me! Hope to see you there.— Nadine Woodward (@NadineMWoodward) April 2, 2019