SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.- A former bookkeeper for the Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels was charged with wire fraud for allegedly spending funds for personal expenses that were supposed to be used by the nonprofit charity to deliver meals to the elderly.
Michelle S. Ferrell worked for Meals on Wheels from May 2013 until April 2018. During that time she allegedly used her access to the charity's funds to make electronic transfers and debit card purchases for her personal benefit.
Ferrell also allegedly disguised the purchases in internal accounting records to conceal the purchases and make them appear as legitimate expenses. In addition to this, Ferrell allegedly failed to file proper payroll taxes with the Internal Revenue Service.
After officials from Greater Spokane Meals on Wheels discovered the discrepancy Ferrell was placed on suspension, and currently is no longer with the non-profit.
"As an organization we are deeply saddened and disappointed that this occurred. We have taken the steps to protect the organization and to move forward,” said Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels spokesperson and Board member Rick Waldt in a statement today.
Greater Spokane Meals in Wheels is now left owing $120,000 to the IRS in back payroll taxes, penalties and interest, due to the alleged actions of Ferrell.
Ferrell faces the maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine if she is convicted. Ferrell is scheduled to make a first appearance on February 28, at 1:30 p.m. before U.S. Magistrate Judge John Rodgers.
“This person’s alleged actions are heartbreaking and disappointing," Waldt said. "Because of the underlying strength and health of Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels, this tragic situation has not and will not impact our ability to provide services and meals to our Spokane County neighbors.”
Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels serves about 1,000 meals a day with the help of about 300 volunteers and a small staff.