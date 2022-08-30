SPOKANE, Wash. - Former Spokane Police Department (SPD) officer Nathan Nash has been found guilty by a jury of two counts of rape. Nash has also been found not guilty on one additional count of rape and not guilty of unlawful imprisonment.
According to court documents, two women accused Nash of sexually assaulting them in 2019 during follow-up visits after he he responded to their reports of separate physical assaults.
He'll be sentenced in October.
SPD released the following statement:
"First, and most importantly, SPD is grateful the victims of Nathan Nash were afforded some justice today, while we also acknowledge nothing can undo the damage caused. SPD would like to recognize the courage the victims exemplified by coming forward which enabled the criminal justice system to hold Nash accountable for his conduct.
SPD would also like to recognize the diligent and zealous work of the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office regarding the investigation and prosecution of this case.
Nathan Nash betrayed the oath he took as a public servant and the trust instilled in him by the citizens of Spokane. His actions are inexcusable and today the court, a jury of his peers, held him accountable for his actions."