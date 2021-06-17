Former Spokane Shock kicker making houses, businesses out of shipping containers

Former Spokane Shock kicker Taylor Rowan has found a new calling: Building homes out of shipping containers. However, on Thursday he's taking on a new adventure by making businesses out of them.
On Thursday, construction started in Colbert, where a new coffee shop is going to be made completely out of those shipping containers.
Rowan's business is called Taylor'd Containers and works as a subcontractor. This means larger contractors can hire his company if they're interested in container houses and businesses. If they do, Rowan's company will design them.
To learn more about the company, click here.