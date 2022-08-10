SPOKANE, Wash.- The physician accused of trying to hire hitmen on the dark web to harm a former colleague and also kidnap his wife, has pleaded guilty to several felony charges.
Dr. Ronald Ilg was in Federal Court Wednesday, where he agreed to the plea deal, which calls for between 5 to 8 years in prison.
Federal court documents, filed as part of the plea deal, shed new light on Ilg's plan which began in early 2021.
According to the docs, Ilg attempted to hire dark web hitmen using the moniker "Scar215". He paid about $60,000 in Bitcoin to the dark web hitmen, per the court docs. The docs say that Ilg first contacted someone he believed was a dark web hitman to severely beat a former coworker in his medical practice. "The beating should be obvious," he wrote. "I would like to see evidence that it happened. If this goes well, I have another, more complicated job for an entirely different target with entirely different objectives."
That different target, according to court docs, was his estranged wife. The docs say the he asked a dark web hitman to kidnap his estranged wife, who was in the process of divorcing him. He again paid about $60,000 for the hitmen to kidnap her, extor her, inject her with heroin and hold her hostage for 7 days. He sent the hitmen a bonus scheme for paying them, with goals laid out.
"To earn the additional associated bonus, within 2 weeks of the target being released, she will have completed the specific goal:
1. Permanently withdraw all court motions and all mediated agreements. Bonus $10K
2. Return to your husband by asking to move back home AND f***ing him at least three times within the 2 week time frame. Bonus: $10K
3. Keep her mouth shut and tell no one, ever, about the kidnapping. Bonus $10K
4. Inject her daily with heroin and teach her to do it AND supply pics and videos of her injecting herself. $5K
5. Plant drugs and used needles with her DNA in the needles through her home. Provide some pics of drugs and needles scattered around. $5K"
Ilg suggested, per the docs, that the hitmen use any means necessary to inflict harm, including threatening to severely beat her father, slaughter her dog, threaten to cause her older son to become addicted to heroin. He also provided her address, a link to where she worked, and information about her schedule.
The docs also say that Ilg said he had other jobs available so "if all goes well, then we can work together on a few other things."
The FBI was quickly notified of Ilg's activities and confronted him, whereupon he initially denied the charges, and then attempted suicide by ingesting 40 Xanax pills. While behind bars, the docs say he also attempted to marry one of the witnesses, telling her if she did so, as her husband he'd be able to control her testimony. He also asked her to burn all evidence of their conversations.
Ilg pleaded guilty to two counts of Threats In Interstate Commerce and will be sentenced November 8th at 9am.