SPOKANE, Wash. - Fabio Mechetti was the Spokane Symphony's sixth director in the 1990's, when the orchestra played at what is now called the First Interstate Center for the Arts.
When Mechetti left in 2004, the orchestra had recently purchased The Fox and had plans to restore and reopen the historic theatre.
The theatre reopened in 2007.
Now, 18 years after he left, Mechetti will return to guest conduct the orchestra at The Martin Woldson Theatre at The Fox.
He will be leading performances in the Masterworks Series, which he helped pioneer during his time as the director.
"Musically, the Spokane Symphony was where I had the opportunity to try everything for the first time," said Mechetti. "My first Beethoven symphonies and Mozart and Brahms and Mahler — it was all done in Spokane. Not only that, but it was done in a way that created strong relationships and friendships. It was an experience that marked my life both professionally and personally. I have friends to this day from the time I was there."
He will conduct concerts on Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 21 at 3 p.m. You can find information about the performances and buy tickets here.