A former Spokane youth baseball umpire has been sentenced to over 17 years in federal prison after being convicted of possession and distribution of child pornography.
U.S. District Judge Rosanna Peterson sentenced 48-year-old Matthew Lee Lane to a 210-month term of imprisonment, to be followed by a life term of court supervision upon being released from federal prison. Lane will be required to register as a sex offender and will be banned from having contact with children under the age of 18.
According to evidence introduced at trial, Lane downloaded thousands of images of child pornography on the internet, and shredded nearly all of them in effort to elude law enforcement. He however transmitted child pornography images to an undercover FBI agent through a Peer-to-Peer network, leading to a federal search warrant at his home in North Spokane.
Log files from his digital devices indicated he not only downloaded and deleted thousands of child pornography files, but also memes involving the kidnapping of children and other forms of sexual exploitation of children. Lane had been a youth baseball umpire at the time he was engaging in child exploitation online.
Judge Peterson says Lane's criminal history included a prior conviction for rape.
According to our partners at the Spokesman-Review, Lane's attorney had requested a lesser sentence based on Lane being abused as a child and him suffering a traumatic brain injury after he was struck by a car on his bicycle back in 2006.
US. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington William Hyslop said Lane was sentenced for one count of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.
“Child pornography victimizes the most innocent and vulnerable in our communities," Hyslop said. " By distributing child pornography, Matthew Lee Lane further victimized the children depicted in the horrifying images, and helped perpetuate the market for such images. This sentence should serve as a warning to people who may collect or trade child pornography, they will be actively pursued by federal, state and local law enforcement officers. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington will continue to aggressively prosecute child exploitation crimes that occur in the Eastern District of Washington.”
The case was investigated by the Spokane Resident Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and was prosecuted by David M. Herzog, an Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington.
