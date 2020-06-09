While protests continue across Washington state, there is a stark contrast between Seattle and Spokane. One former Spokane resident who moved to Seattle is feeling the effects of the protests from blocks away.
She didn't want to be named, but she lives on Capitol Hill just three blocks from the protests. She said a few nights ago, she was sitting on her balcony when she started to hear flash bangs.
"Five to ten minutes later, we began experiencing the symptoms of being tear gassed, we were coughing, our eyes were watering, our dogs kind of ran inside and we immediately had to close up all our door and all our windows," she said.
She is continuing to close her doors and windows every night as the protests persist. She said she was surprised that tear gas was still being used, as Seattle's Mayor announced last week that tear gas wouldn't be used on protesters for 30 days.
Spokane residents are asking if a similar tear gas ban might be put in place in our part of the state after tear gas was used during a protest in early June. KHQ is asking that question in tonight's Community Conversation happening at 6:00 p.m.
You can watch that here.
