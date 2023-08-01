SPOKANE, Wash. — Former Spokesman-Review editor Steven Smith pleaded not guilty to child pornography charges Tuesday.
Smith, who has remained in Spokane County Jail since he was arrested on July 20, faces 11 charges related to possessing child pornography. His bond was set at $25,000 at his first appearance, but he hasn't posted it since.
His charges stemmed from a Homeland Security Investigations probe into several minor victims in Kentucky who were using social media to send child pornography to people across the country, in exchange for payments using CashApp.
According to court documents, the HSI investigation connected Smith to some of those victims when they turned up an Instagram account called "Hermiesays," which they connected to Smith.
Authorities found dozens of videos showing child pornography were sent to the account between April of 2022 and January of 2023. At the time the videos were sent, the victims were between 10 and 14 years old.
Robert Hammer, a spokesperson for HSI, said these types of sextortion cases emphasize the importance of parents keeping their children informed about the dangers that lurk on social media.
"We as a society, we as law enforcement are taking steps, but we need parents as well to take an active role in having tough conversations with their parents on the dangers that exist out there," Hammer said.
Hammer said these cases have risen in recent years, and they're contributing to a rise in mental health issues and suicide among children.