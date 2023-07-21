This story includes some disturbing details. Reader discretion is advised.
SPOKANE, Wash. — Former Spokesman-Review Editor Steven Alan Smith, 73, went before a Spokane County Superior Court judge Friday afternoon for several charges of possession of child pornography. He was held on a $25,000 bond and will be arraigned on Aug. 1.
Smith recently retired from his full-time teaching position at the University of Idaho. He resigned from The Spokesman-Review in 2008.
The Homeland Security Investigation into Smith began after a separate investigation, in March, into several minor victims in Kentucky who were using social media to send child pornography to people across the country, in exchange for payments using CashApp.
A review of their Instagram accounts found conversations with an account called "Hermiesays", which was ultimately found to match records associated with Smith, according to court documents. Authorities found 30 videos showing child pornography were sent between April of 2022 and January of 2023. At the time the videos were sent the victims were 10, 11 and 14 years old.
Court documents describe several of the videos in graphic detail, including positions the young girls were in, physical descriptions of their under-developed bodies and descriptions of the rooms they were in.
Law enforcement believed they had enough evidence to move forward with an arrest on July 18, according to court documents.
"There is enough evidence in this case from the chat conversations between Smith and one of the minor female victims showing that Smith knew their age while he was communicating and paying for the sexually explicit videos and images," the documents state. "The three minor female victims were ages 10, 11 and 14 years old."
On Thursday, detectives from Washington State Patrol and Homeland Security Investigations arrived at Smith's Spokane home with a search warrant. According to court documents, Smith answered the door and was cooperative while detectives searched his home. Detectives asked if he knew why they were there and the docs say that Smith replied, "yes, it's probably from what I have been downloading."
While there, the documents say that detectives found a laptop, cell phone and tablet, and say "the laptop was actively downloading" more child pornography. The cell phone was open and unlocked and had more pornography on it. The tablet was also open, the docs say, and showed that there were multiple active chats threads and "based on the icons next to each message it appears Smith was communicating with various young females."
Detectives determined that there was a large amount of child pornography on Smith's devices and booked him on 10 counts of Possession of Depictions of Minors Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct, "however there was much more than that located on his devices."
According to court documents, detectives waited at Smith's house after he'd been transported to jail and spoke with his wife. The documents say she didn't know he was doing anything illegal, but added that she didn't use them, didn't have any passwords for them and didn't even have access to them.
The Spokesman-Review, for its part, covered the arrest and charges against Smith on the front page of Friday's paper. Publisher William Stacey Cowles reflected on the difficulty and importance of covering such a case.
"It's painful to have break a story like this, especially when it involves a former colleague with a long and distinguished record," Cowles wrote in a statement. "But whatever the facts and whatever our sympathies for those involved, our job as a news organization is to cover what we know when we know it. Addiction, pornography and unrestricted access to the internet for children are issues many families face; our sympathy goes out to all of those affected."