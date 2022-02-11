SPOKANE, Wash. - Dr. Bob Lutz is suing the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) alleging he was wrongfully terminated and defamed when he was removed from his position as health officer in October, 2020.
According to our partners at The Spokesman Review, Lutz's lawsuit echoes claims he made last fall. Then, Lutz was seeking $1.4 million for lost wages and alleged he was being pressured into easing COVID-19 restrictions and told to limit his public statements condemning racism.
In the suit, Lutz claims he was fired following a meeting with SRHD Administrative Officer Dr. Amelia Clark on Oct. 29, 2020. State law and SRHD policies dictate that he should have been given a week's notice and a hearing before being officially terminated.
The SRHD did hold the hearing a week after Clark's meeting with Lutz and voted to fire him. But Lutz says the real firing had already taken place.
Lutz's claims seem to be supported by an email from SRHD lawyer Michelle Fossum sent out to SRHD employees on Oct. 29 stating that Clark had fired Lutz.
In response, SRHD said the email "adds to the public's confusion surrounding the October 29 meeting between Dr. Clark, Dr. Lutz, and then BOH Chair Ben Wick."
A hearing for Lutz's suit is scheduled in May. The Washington State Board of Health also has a hearing in May to look into Lutz's firing, responding to a formal complaint made against Clark and SRHD.