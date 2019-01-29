Former Trump advisor Roger Stone to appear in court

WASHINGTON - After spending the weekend stating his innocence and criticizing special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, Roger Stone will appear before a federal judge in Washington D.C., on Tuesday.

Stone who is a longtime adviser to President Donald Trump, was arrested by the FBI last week and charged with lying about his role in the Trump campaign's attempts to communicate with WikiLeaks about Hillary Clinton campaign emails stolen by Russian agents.

During an interview on ABC's "This Week," Stone, 66, denied doing anything wrong, calling the indictment against him "thin as piss on a rock."

He faces seven felony charges, including witness tampering, obstruction and lying.