LEWISTON, Idaho - Former University of Idaho professor Denise Bennett was arrested last week on burglary, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia charges.
According to Idaho court records, Bennett was arrested on Friday, September 20. She posted a $5,000 bond on Monday, September 23.
The arrest comes shortly after Bennett was fired from her position as a journalism professor with the university, according to our news partners with The Spokesman-Review. Earlier this year, Bennett had been banned from campus following allegations that she used methamphetamine and had access to firearms.
Nearly 1,000 people later signed a petition to have her reinstated.
A status hearing has been scheduled for Monday, September 30 and a preliminary hearing date has been set for Wednesday, October 2.