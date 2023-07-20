SPOKANE, Wash. - A former University of Idaho professor and Spokesman-Review editor has been arrested on suspicion of possessing child porn, our partners at The Spokesman-Review reported.
According to the Spokane County jail roster, Steven Smith is booked on ten counts of possession of depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit content.
Smith's professional career spans nearly 40 years. He just recently retired from his full-time teaching position at the University of Idaho. He resigned from The Spokesman-Review in 2008.