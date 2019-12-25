YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - A former Walmart employee in Washington state has pleaded not guilty to charges he threatened to blow up one of the stores and kill two managers. The Yakima Herald reported 41-year-old Roy Lee Maynard was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of making a threat to bomb property and two counts of felony harassment. Authorities say Maynard was recently fired from the Walmart in Yakima and sent texts to an assistant manager saying he was going to blow up the building and kill two managers and their families. Authorities say Maynard was released on his own recognizance.
Former Walmart Employee charged with bomb, and death threats
