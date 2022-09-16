Former Washignton juice company facing 12 counts of federal charges

WASHINGTON. - The former owner of juice company, Valley Processing, in Sunnyside, Washington is facing 12 counts of felony charges for unsanitary conditions and tainted products our news partners at The Spokesman-Review reported

Mary Ann Bleisner has been accused of hiding products contaminated with mold, animal droppings and rot. The Spokesman-Review also reported some of these products were given to schoolchildren. 

Valley Processing had been in business for 41 years, when in January 2021, Bleisner signed a consent decree, agreeing not to manufacture or sell any products until proper conditions were met. 

The maximum penalty for the crime includes fines as much as $250,000 and anywhere from three to 20 years in prison. 

