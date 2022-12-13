Former Washington State University Football head coach Mike Leach has died at 61-years-old, according to Mississippi State University (MSU), where he was currently coaching. 

JACKSON, Miss. - Former Washington State University Football head coach Mike Leach has died at 61-years-old, according to Mississippi State University (MSU), where he was currently coaching. 

On Monday, MSU tweeted saying Leach remained in critical condition at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. This came after the program announced Leach had been transported there, by ambulance the day before, due to a "personal health issue at his home."

Originally from Cody, Wyoming, Leach spent eight years coaching at WSU.

He first joined the WSU program as head coach in 2011 and guided the team to five bowl appearances. In 2018, he was recognized as the American Football Coaches Association National Coach of the Year and the Pac-12 Coach of the Year. 

Mike Leach

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available. Check back for updates.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!