JACKSON, Miss. - Former Washington State University Football head coach Mike Leach has died at 61-years-old, according to Mississippi State University (MSU), where he was currently coaching.
MSU Bulldog family, college football community mourns the death of Coach Mike Leachhttps://t.co/LzWyLyX3xM— Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) December 13, 2022
On Monday, MSU tweeted saying Leach remained in critical condition at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. This came after the program announced Leach had been transported there, by ambulance the day before, due to a "personal health issue at his home."
Update on Head Football Coach Mike Leach: pic.twitter.com/My3CijA2XJ— Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) December 12, 2022
Originally from Cody, Wyoming, Leach spent eight years coaching at WSU.
He first joined the WSU program as head coach in 2011 and guided the team to five bowl appearances. In 2018, he was recognized as the American Football Coaches Association National Coach of the Year and the Pac-12 Coach of the Year.
