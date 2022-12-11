Mike Leach

Washington State Cougars head coach Mike Leach reacts during the first half of a college football game on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. (Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)

JACKSON, Miss. - Former Washington State University (WSU) Head Football Coach Mike Leach was taken to the hospital Sunday morning, according to a release from Mississippi State University (MSU).

Leach left WSU to coach at MSU after the Cougars 2019 season. According to ESPN, Leach went 55-47 in his eight seasons at WSU, and took the cougars to five consecutive bowl games in his last five seasons.

According to the release from MSU, Leach had a personal health issue at his home earlier on Sunday, which prompted his hospitalization. That was the full extent of information on Leach's condition shared by the university.

