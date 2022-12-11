JACKSON, Miss. - Former Washington State University (WSU) Head Football Coach Mike Leach was taken to the hospital Sunday morning, according to a release from Mississippi State University (MSU).
Leach left WSU to coach at MSU after the Cougars 2019 season. According to ESPN, Leach went 55-47 in his eight seasons at WSU, and took the cougars to five consecutive bowl games in his last five seasons.
According to the release from MSU, Leach had a personal health issue at his home earlier on Sunday, which prompted his hospitalization. That was the full extent of information on Leach's condition shared by the university.