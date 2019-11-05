Minshew Mania appears to have taken a step back.
Former Washington State standout Gardner Minshew will reportedly return to his backup quarterback duties with the Jacksonville Jaguars following the team's bye week.
NFL reporters Adam Schefter, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo each are reporting Jaguars QB Nick Foles will return to his role as starting QB after returning from injured reserve. Jaguars Head Coach Doug Marrone told reporters Foles will start for the team in Week 11 against the Indianapolis Colts.
Doug Marrone informed both QBs, Gardner Minshew and Nick Foles, of his decision this morning. Foles starts Week 11 against the Colts. https://t.co/EEMXXoM8LL— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 5, 2019
Minshew has played in all nine games for the Jaguars this season after taking over for Foles in Week 1 after he suffered a collarbone injury. The rookie went 4-4 as a starter and has picked up six Pepsi Rookie of the Week awards.
After a memorable senior season with the Cougs, the Minshew Mania train found its way into the NFL world, with his solid play and excellent mustache and wardrobe choices quickly gaining fans' love.
