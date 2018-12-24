SPOKANE, Wash. - A former Coug has offered some big help to a family affected by the partial government shutdown.

You don’t know me, but my grandfather was a game warden in Montana and we spent our vacations going to our 2 national parks. Anna, and my son McGyver & I would love to help with your mortgage if you will allow. #MerryXmas — Ryan D Leaf (@RyanDLeaf) December 24, 2018

A woman on Twitter shared that her husband is a park ranger in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and he recently had to sign furlough papers.

Taylor Futch said the couple have a 4-year-old and a 4-month old. Their mortgage is due and they don't know when they'll get their next paycheck. She shared all this with the hashtag #ShutdownStories.

That's where former WSU quarter back Ryan Leaf came in.

Leaf responded to the tweet to say that his grandfather was a game warden in Montana and that they spent many vacations in the two national parks.

Leaf then offered to help pay the family's mortgage with the hashtag #MerryXmas.

As of 2:00 p.m. on Friday, Futch hasn't replied to Leaf's tweet.

Leaf was a standout quarterback at WSU in the mid to late 90s. No stranger to adversity, he has been working to turn his life around for the last several years.

He was arrested in 2012 for breaking into a Montana home and stealing prescription medication.

Since then, Leaf has spent time speaking to other athletes at schools across the county about his story.