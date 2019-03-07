Accoring to the Pullman Radio station and the Moscow Pullman Daily News, a former WSU student, Kyle Gaumnitz, is being accused of extorting nude photos of multiple women.
According to court documents cited by the Moscow Pullman Daily News, Gaumnitz allegedly faked his identity to get women to send images through Snapshat, Tinder and text messaging while identifying himself as Nathan Giles or Jake Johnson.
He also forced the women to send more images by threatening to kill them if they didn't comply, according to court documents.
The investigation started in the Fall of 2017 when WSU police got complaints of harassment and extortion from two female students. The women said Gaumnitz, who'd been using his aliases, contacted them through Twitter and later Snapchat.
The women sent him intimate photographs, which the suspect threatened to distributed to their friends and family if the women didn't do what he wanted.
He sent messages such as, "I want you to be my slave," you're funeral" and "I'm going to hurt you," according to court documents cited by the Moscow Pullman Daily News.
Those documents also say that investigators identified 27 other victims who experienced similar harassment or extortion. Most reported minimal contact with Gaumnitz and didn't send him pictures, but some experienced continued harassment.
Most of the victims knew Gaumnitz either through attending high school with him in Richland or as a co-worker or fellow WSU student.
Court documents cited by PullmanRadio said Gaumnitz was identified as a person of interest in an investigation involving 35 female tenants of an apartment complex two years ago. The women from the Grove apartment complex said they'd been extorted for nude images. Gaumnitz was working at the Grove Apartments at that time.
Gaumnitz is a member of the Air Force ROTC and WSU Police are investigating similar reports of about 12 cadets who experienced similar harassment.
Gaumnitz is scheduled to make his first court appearance later in March in Whitman County Superior Court.