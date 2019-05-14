Formula 1 team surprises boy battling terminal illness with car in his driveway

British Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes team delighted a terminally ill fan with a big surprise this past weekend.
Hamilton dedicated his victory in the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday to 5-year-old British boy Harry Shaw, who is diagnosed with a rare bone cancer called Ewing's Sarcoma.
A day later, Mercedes rolled out one of their racing cars onto the Shaw's driveway.
Although the kind gesture doesn't change Harry's condition, it allowed him to come outside, his first time in three weeks.
"Harry has always, he loves F1, he loves cars. Even as a little boy he'd always, always be found holding a little car in one hand, he always used that as a comforter," Harry's mom Charlotte said. "I don't think he could quite believe it. He almost looked at James and I as if it was some magic trick that parents were pulling. Obviously it wasn't and I think it slowly dawned on him so it's made a very sick little boy very happy."
Harry's dad said he was thankful it could bring his son a little bit of joy.
"It is utterly, utterly devastating and a day like today takes us to a huge high, but in a few hours it doesn't change the fact that Harry's not going to make it," Harry's dad said. "But I think seeing our little boy and knowing we need to do more the other little Harrys out there, that's what drives us on to fundraise."
A 'just-giving' page called Harry's Giant Pledge has received more than $97,000 dollars in donations.
The funds will be donated to the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.