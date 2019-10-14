Fortnite season 10 ended with a bang, literally.
An explosion in the game ended the season that caused the destruction of the entire game leaving only a black hole.
It was a big surprise for players because the game is no longer playable after the explosion.
Since the end of the game, developing company Epic deleted more than 12,000 tweets on the Fortnite Twitter account leaving only a live video of the black hole.
October 13, 2019
Fortnite season 11 is expected to return on Thursday, October 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.