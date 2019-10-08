MONTREAL - The maker of the video game Fortnite may reportedly face a class-action lawsuit in Canada after parents alleged the company designed the game to be as addictive as cocaine.
Fox News reports the Montreal-based law firm, Calex Légal, filed a motion in Quebec Superior Court last week on behalf of two parents who came forward separately about their 10- and 15-year-old sons. The parents claimed both developed a severe dependence on the game.
The suit seeks to hold Epic Games Inc. and its Canadian affiliate accountable for using psychologists and statisticians "to develop the most addictive game possible."
"The defendants used the same tactics as the creators of slot machines, or variable reward programs, (to ensure) the dependence of its users," the lawsuit alleges. "Children are particularly vulnerable to this manipulation since their self-control system in the brain is not developed enough."
The game, which is free to use, requires players to purchase virtual currency to buy accessories and other add-ons for their virtual players.
"The addiction to the game Fortnite has real consequences on the lives of players, many of whom have developed problems such that they do not eat, do not shower and no longer socialize," the suit claims.
The suit has yet to be approved by the court.
