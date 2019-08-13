MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Penn. - After gaining fame as a world champion in the game, Fortnite, one teen and his family have joined a growing list of swatting victims.
According to NBC News, 16-year-old Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf, was streaming from his Pennsylvania home Saturday, August 10, when he suddenly abandoned his keyboard.
He was heard off-camera talking with his father, saying, "I've been swatted."
In a Facebook post, The Upper Pottsgrove Township Police Department said they responded to the house for a report of a possible shooting. A caller had told dispatch he'd shot his father and had his mother tied up in the garage.
When police got there, they determined everyone was safe and there was no threat.
Giersdorf later returned to the stream and explained what happened.
Swatting is a harassment where someone will hoax an emergency services dispatcher into sending authorities to another person's address.