UPDATE: MAY 27 AT 3:00 P.M.
Reports from the scene of the brush fire say fire crews have stopped its forward progress.
The fire spanned an estimated 20-25 acres. The cause is still under investigation.
No homes were damaged. The level 1 evacuation warning was put in place to be sure that homeowners in the vicinity were aware of the situation, especially with increased wind.
“It’s good that it’s May and there is still some green. If this had been August, with these winds, it could’ve been a much different story,” fire crews said.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
CHENEY, Wash. - There's a level one fire evacuation just southwest of Cheney.
The evacuation area is on mostly on the south side of Highway 904 near S. Ritchey Road.
KHQ has a crew on the way. We will update this story with any new information as it becomes available.