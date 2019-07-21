UPDATE:
According to Bonner County Sheriff's Office, William Michael Shanks has been located.
The sheriff's office would like to thank the public for their help.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Eighty-three-year-old William Michael Shanks was last seen on Kalispell Bay Road in Priest Lake at 8 a.m.
According to Bonner County Sheriff's Office, he was wearing a blue sweatshirt, khakis, and a blue hat.
He is approximately 6-feet tall with blue eyes and white hair.
If seen please call Bonner County Sheriff's Office at (208) 263 - 8417.