MISSING: 83-year-old man from Bonner County

UPDATE:

According to Bonner County Sheriff's Office, William Michael Shanks has been located. 

The sheriff's office would like to thank the public for their help.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Eighty-three-year-old William Michael Shanks was last seen on Kalispell Bay Road in Priest Lake at 8 a.m.

According to Bonner County Sheriff's Office, he was wearing a blue sweatshirt, khakis, and a blue hat. 

He is approximately 6-feet tall with blue eyes and white hair. 

If seen please call Bonner County Sheriff's Office at (208) 263 - 8417. 

