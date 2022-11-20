Spokane Police Department announced just before midnight that the missing 67-year-old man was found "safe and cold" by a SPD sergeant near Sharp and Hamilton. Junior was quite cold, but unharmed, and police say he's back safe at home.
Last updated on Nov. 21 at 12:20 a.m.
From Spokane Police Department:
Today sometime between 3pm and 4pm, 67 year-old Michael “Junior” Henry who is 5’7 and weighs 150lbs left his residence in the 7700 block of N Standard Ave. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, a black “Chicago Bears” baseball hat, and black boots. Junior uses a silver cane to help get around. He likes to walk to the NomNom at E Lincoln Rd and N Division St.
Previously he was found in the area of N Nevada St and E Magnesium Rd and had become confused and was unable to get home. He has mild dementia and is legally blind, with very limited visibility.
Temperatures are well below freezing and it is important he is located as soon as possible. He is pictured below. If he is located or you have any information on his whereabouts please contact the Spokane Police Department at 509 456 2233.