Great Falls Police

Courtesy: MGN Online

UPDATE: 

According to the Bonner County Sheriff's Office, the child has been found. They thank the community for their help. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

According to the Bonner County Sheriff's Office, an 8-year-old boy is missing near the bike path at milepost 476 on Highway 95 in Ponderay. 

According to the Sheriff's Office, he is wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie, green helmet and it with a red bike. 

They as the public to call dispatch at 208-265-5525 if seen.

Tags