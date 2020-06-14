UPDATE:
According to the Bonner County Sheriff's Office, the child has been found. They thank the community for their help.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
According to the Bonner County Sheriff's Office, an 8-year-old boy is missing near the bike path at milepost 476 on Highway 95 in Ponderay.
According to the Sheriff's Office, he is wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie, green helmet and it with a red bike.
They as the public to call dispatch at 208-265-5525 if seen.
