TULALIP, Wash. - Washington State Patrol has cancelled the Missing Indigenous Person Alert for Raven Rice, stating she has been located.
Last updated at 3:30 p.m.
A Missing Indigenous Person alert has been issued by Washington State Police (WSP) on behalf of Colulee Dam Police Department.
25-year-old Raven Rice was last seen at the Tulalip Casino on Dec. 6. There is no clothing description or associated vehicle information.
Rice is approximately 5 feet 7 inches and 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
If you have seen her, you're asked to call 911 immediately.