UPDATE: APRIL 16 AT 8:20 P.M.
Janisa Collier has been located.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 11-year-old Janisa Collier.
Janisa is described as a black female, approximately 5 feet tall, 120 pounds with brown eyes. She has black/caramel colored hair extensions down to her waist. Janisa was last seen wearing a tan short sleeve shirt and black “Nike” leggings. She was reportedly last seen in the 1200 block of East Augusta Avenue (North Perry Street) at approximately 4 p.m.
There is some information indicating she may be in Cheney, Washington.
If you see Janisa or have information about her location, you are asked to please call Crime Check at 456-2233.