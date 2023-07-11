SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A 59-year-old man from Spokane Valley, reported missing by family on July 5, has been found.
On July 11, Spokane County Sheriff's Office confirmed he was found and is safe.
Updated on July 11 at 10 a.m.
A 59-year-old man from Spokane has been reported missing by his family, and Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help.
He was last seen on Wednesday, July 5. His family said he has suffered from mental health-related issues, and there is concern for his well-being. SCSO is looking to find him and check his welfare.
He may be driving a dark blue 2004 Ford Explorer, with Washington license plates BEH4075. If you see him or his vehicle, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10098951.