SPOKANE, Wash. - A missing 60-year-old man from Spokane has been found and is safe with family.
Last Updated: Aug. 6 at 8:15 p.m.
According to SPD, he was last seen walking away from his home in the 1300 block of East Lyons Avenue in North Spokane around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
The man has advanced dementia. His family believes he may have gone further toward Hillyard.
He is described as white man about 6’1" and 210 pounds. He has a long white beard and long hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with green writing and blue sweatpants.
If you see him or have information about his whereabouts, please call Crime Check 509-456-2233 and reference SPD Case #2023-20155720.