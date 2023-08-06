Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON PDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of North Idaho, including the following county, Kootenai. Portions of Northeast Washington, including the following county, Spokane. * WHEN...From Noon PDT today through this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Slow moving thunderstorms today will increase the risk for urban flash flooding in the Spokane and Coeur d'Alene metro area. Rain amounts of a half inch or more may fall quickly leading to water over roads and rapid rises on small streams. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&