SPOKANE, Wash. - A missing 80-year-old last seen in Fairwood has been located and is safe.
Updated: Aug. 1 at 9 a.m.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for help searching for a missing vulnerable man.
The 80-year-old was last seen in the 12600 block of N. Mayfair Road on July 30.
He is a white male, 5’06”, 130 lbs, with white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and blue jeans with suspenders.
According to his family, he has health concerns and has been suffering from an increased loss of memory. His family is very concerned for his well being.