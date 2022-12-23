SPOKANE, Wash. - A man who went missing on Thursday has been located and is safe, according to Spokane police.
Last updated on Dec. 23 at 5:15 p.m.
Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking the public for any info to help them locate a missing endangered person.
43-year-old Charles Hill left a care facility on Thursday, Dec. 22 and was last seen on the 1700 block of west Mallon Ave. around 3 p.m. that day. SPD says he was not dressed for the weather and has a health history putting him at risk.
Hill is a white man around 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing approximately 170 pounds.
If you have saw Hill recently, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233. If you know his whereabouts or see him, call 911 and try to keep him in sight if possible.