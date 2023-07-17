SPOKANE, Wash. — A man last seen leaving Sacred Heart Medical Center Monday afternoon and reported missing has been found and is safe.
Updated: July 18 at 9 a.m.
Spokane Police are currently looking for a vulnerable man who goes by the name 'KJ'.
KJ is 65 years old and was last seen leaving Sacred Heart Hospital at around 1 p.m. today.
According to the Spokane Police, KJ has physical disabilities and dependent on medications that he does not have on him.
KJ stands at approximately 6'0 and weighs around 225 pounds. He has a long beard and hair around the sides, but is bald on the top of his head. He was last seen wearing a black or dark blue t-shirt, and flannel shirt, black jeans, and black shoes. He usually has a black beanie with him that he tends to wear no matter the weather.
If you see KJ or have any information on his whereabouts, call Crime Check at (509)-456-2233 and reference SPD case #2023-20140828.