UPDATE:
According to a Facebook post from the parents of a missing 16-year-old, he has been found safe.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
COLBERT, Wash. - Authorities are searching for a missing developmentally-delayed boy in the Colbert area.
According to family, 16-year-old Parker Lindner ran from their Colbert home in the 17300 block of N. Saddle Hill Rd. Saturday afternoon. He was last seen walking near the intersection of E. Pine Needle Ave. around 3 p.m. Saturday.
"Parker has a history of health and mental illnesses and takes prescription medications, which he did not take when he left," the Spokane County Sheriff's Office said.
He is described as 5' 9" with brown hair, brown eyes, no eyebrows/lashes. He was last seen in the Colbert area wearing a light-colored Nike hoodie and running pants, socks and no shoes.
Search and rescue crews have been looking through Colbert neighborhoods and emergency alerts have been sent around the area. Please contact 911 if you see him.
The following Public Safety Alert was sent out to an expanded area Sunday afternoon regarding the boy's disappearance:
Another alert was sent out Monday morning regarding the continuing search for Parker:
If you have seen 16-year-old Parker G. Lindner, or know of his location, you are asked to contact Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference #10039710.
