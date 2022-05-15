SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police confirmed Nina has been found and is safe! SPD thanks everyone that assisted in the effort.
Last Updated on May 15 at 12:45 p.m.
Spokane Police Department is asking for assistance locating 67-year-old Nina.
Nina was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 15 at the 2400 block of W. Sinto Ave. wearing a blue zip-up hoody and black jeans.
Nina has dementia and speaks limited English.
If you see her, SPD asks you to call 911 or Crime Check at (509)456-2233 right away. If able, please keep her in sight until responders arrive.