Missing: Nina

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police confirmed Nina has been found and is safe! SPD thanks everyone that assisted in the effort.

Last Updated on May 15 at 12:45 p.m.

Spokane Police Department is asking for assistance locating 67-year-old Nina. 

Nina was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 15 at the 2400 block of W. Sinto Ave. wearing a blue zip-up hoody and black jeans. 

Nina has dementia and speaks limited English.

If you see her, SPD asks you to call 911 or Crime Check at (509)456-2233 right away. If able, please keep her in sight until responders arrive. 

Tags

Current Contests

Spring Home Design Guide

Spring Home Design Guide

    Looking to update your home? Watch the ‘KHQ Spring Home Design Guide’ featuring the area’s top home improvement businesses on Sat, May 7 at 4:30pm on KHQ. And click here to win a $500 VISA gift card, courtesy of our presenting partner - VPC Electric!

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!