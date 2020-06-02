UPDATE:
According to Kennewick PD, Patricia Dove was located.
Officials thank the community for their help.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Kennewick Police are looking for 85-year-old Patricia Dove who has onset dementia and was last seen at her home in Kennewick at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
According to officials, Dove is 5'6" with hazel eyes and grey-brown hair.
She was last seen wearing a blue and pink flannel shirt and jeans.
She is driving a grey 2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara with Washington plate APG6947.
