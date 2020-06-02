MISSING: Officials looking for woman with onset dementia who hasn't been see since Tuesday morning

UPDATE: 

According to Kennewick PD, Patricia Dove was located. 

Officials thank the community for their help. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Kennewick Police are looking for 85-year-old Patricia Dove who has onset dementia and was last seen at her home in Kennewick at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. 

According to officials, Dove is 5'6" with hazel eyes and grey-brown hair. 

She was last seen wearing a blue and pink flannel shirt and jeans. 

She is driving a grey 2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara with Washington plate APG6947. 

