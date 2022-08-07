SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Department announced Daniel Nelson, a vulnerable adult reported missing Saturday night, has been found and is now home safe.
SPD would like to thank the community for keeping an eye out for Nelson.
Last Updated: Aug. 7 at 12 p.m.
The Spokane Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding a vulnerable adult who was reported missing Saturday night.
64-year-old Daniel Nelson was last seen at around 7 p.m. on Aug. 8, near the intersection of east Wellesley Ave. and north Crestline St. He is reported to have dementia.
Nelson was last seen wearing dark blue sweatpants, a t-shirt, and a lanyard around his neck with his name and address on it.
If you have seen him, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference case #2022-20136988.