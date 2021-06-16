UPDATE:
Spokane Police tells KHQ the man has been found.
SPD said 12 minutes after the Public Safety Alert went out to people in the area the man was found. SPD is with him.
They thank the public for their help.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Officials are asking the public for help finding a missing 62-year-old man who has dementia.
According to the public safety alert, he was last seen at 3117 W. Dalton Avenue in Spokane.
He is described as 300 pounds and has silver hair. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and tan shorts.
If you have any information about his whereabouts you are asked to call 911.
Information will be updated as it is received.