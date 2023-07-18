SPOKANE, Wash. - 74-year-old Anne has been found and if safe.
Last updated: July 18 at 4:40 p.m.
The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking for your help locating a vulnerable woman.
74-year-old Anne was last seen near the area of Deaconess Hospital on 5th Avenue. According to SPD, Anne suffers from Dementia and may be disoriented.
Anne is approximately 5'6" and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a cream colored shirt with blue pants.
If you have any information on where Anne may be you are asked to call crime check at 509-456-2233 and reference case number 2023-20141529. If you know Anne's current location you are asked to call 911, and if you're able, keep her in sight until first responders arrive.