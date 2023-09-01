YAKIMA, Wash. - 53-year-old Anthony Delgado has been found.
Last Updated: Sept. 1 at 10:10 p.m.
The Washington State Patrol is asking for help locating a missing endangered man.
53-year-old Anthony Delgado was last seen heading to the Bald Mountian in Yakima County but he never arrived. WSP says he is a diabetic and did not take his medication with him.
He was last seen in a white t-shirt with dark gray sweats and tennis shoes. He drives a 2006 gray Hyundai Sonata with license plate BTJ1672. If you see him call 911.