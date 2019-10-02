PULLMAN, Wash. - The foundation created following the death of Pullman native, Lauren McClusky, is holding a 5k race to honor McCluskey's legacy and raise money.
The Lauren McClusky Foundation helps support research and educational programs that increases safety on university campuses, provide financial assistance to student and youth track and field athletes, and to promote animal welfare.
The inaugural Lauren McClusky Foundation Race for Campus Safety will be held at Mary's Park in Pullman, Wash. on Saturday, Oct. 5.
The race starts at 9 a.m. and is followed by a dedication of a new cat wing in McClusky's honor at the Whitman County Humane Society and then a ticketed dinner at 6 p.m.
You can click here to be redirected to the website for the Lauren McClusky Foundation. There you can register for the race and purchase tickets for the dinner.
Lauren McClusky was an all-star track and field athlete majoring in communications at the University of Utah. She was gunned down by her then ex-boyfriend, 37-year-old Melvin Rowland, while on the phone with her mother, walking back to her dorm room on campus in Oct. 2018.
McClusky's parents said after finding out about Rowland's age and his criminal history, she broke off the relationship. Rowland allegedly continued to harass McClusky, prompting her to report Rowland to campus police several times.
For more information on the event, you can click here to visit the foundation's website and click here to view the event's Facebook page.
