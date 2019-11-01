MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Four teenagers are behind bars after allegedly robbing a convenience store in Moses Lake on Wednesday, Oct. 27.
The Moses Lake Police Department released a video showing two of the four teens holding up the store clerk, threatening him with butcher knives while emptying the till. According to police, the other two suspects acted as look outs.
The suspects were identified as 18-year-old Uriel Sanchez Serrano, two 16-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy and arrested when a Moses Lake police officer observed three of the teens breaking into a car.
The Moses Lake police officer happened to be working the robbery case and said the teens were also wearing several items of clothing worn during the robbery.
All four of the teenagers are being charged with first degree robbery.
Moses Lake detectives are looking into whether the robbery is connected to another armed robbery at the same store on Oct. 2.
If you have any information on either robbery, you're asked to contact the Moses Lake Police Det. Sgt. Jones at (509) 764-3887.
