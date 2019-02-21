SOAP LAKE, Wash. - Four people have been arrested following a raid of a Soap Lake area home well known for drug activity.
According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, a search warrant was served at the home at 1289 Thomas Drive Northeast Thursday morning.
The warrant was issued after a long investigation into suspected drug activity at the home. complaints by neighbors about the home date back many months.
The complaints about the house even continued while detectives were making undercover drug buys in order to solidify the investigation, according to police.
The four people arrested were: 49-year-old Jeffery Alexander, 33-year-old Ashlee Annis, 62-year-old Barabara Lorenson-Garcia and 36-year-old Lamar Dana.
The Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team recovered heroin and methamphetamine at the home.
Because of the shocking and dangerous living conditions at the home, inspectors were assessing the home Thursday to determine if it should be condemned.