Flu-related deaths in Washington are now up to 30 for the 2019-2020 season, with four coming from Spokane County.
According to the Department of Health, flu activity in the state of Washington is currently categorized as elevated.
The greatest number of flu-related deaths in Washington have been reported from Pierce County, with a total of six. Spokane and Whatcom Counties have each currently reported four deaths.
The Department of Health advises people to protect themselves and others from the flu by getting vaccinated as well as washing their hands often, covering coughs and staying home when sick.
To read the full report from the Department of Health, click HERE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.