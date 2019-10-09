AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Four people were hospitalized, with one being airlifted following a rollover crash on Highway 2 near Fairchild Air Force Base Wednesday morning.
According to Washington State Patrol, a van transporting school bus drivers to a terminal for work was traveling on Highway 2 west of Fairchild AFB. Moments later, WSP says a truck behind them approached at a high rate of speed, running the van off the road before it rolled over.
Police say four people were inside the van. One was taken to the hospital by a helicopter, while the remaining three were transported by ambulance. WSP says their injuries were serious but non-life threatening.
The roadway is open, but driver should proceed through the area with caution.
Update-SR2 at Wood Rd— Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) October 9, 2019
Roadway has reopened although troopers remain on scene as tow trucks work to clear.
One patient transported by air ambulance with non life threatening injuries.
