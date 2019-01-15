Four people have been hospitalized following a collision involving five cars on Francis near Salk Middle School Tuesday night.
The Spokane Fire Department told our partners at the Spokesman-Review that three people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The fourth victim had to be extricated from a truck prior to being transported to the hospital, a process that took about 90 minutes, but he was also expected to be okay.
The collision initially closed traffic on Francis between Alberta and Lindeke, but the roads have now reopened.
A witness tells KHQ a truck was traveling at a high rate of speed when it rear-ended a car, pushing it into two other vehicles. The truck then drove around those cars in another lane and crashed into another vehicle head on.
The causing driver has received a citation for following too close, but the crash continues to be investigated. The causing driver was one of the four transported to the hospital.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
The man is now out of the car and on a stretcher. Paramedics are putting him in the ambulance. pic.twitter.com/dxZ8ONIRg9— Will Campbell (@wtcampbell) January 16, 2019