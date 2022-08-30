HAYDEN, Idaho - Four ill kittens were dropped off in the middle of the night at the Kootenai Humane Society last Tuesday and now the kittens are being treated at a foster home.
Whoever did this could face animal cruelty charges which carry a maximum of six months in jail or a five thousand dollar fine, according to Idaho Code.
“It is one of the worst parts of this job. To see the animals that come in and how’re they abused, how they’ve been treated, and just for people to come in and dump them in the middle of the night,” Vicky Nelson, Kootenai Humane Society director of development, said.
Nelson has been in her role for nine years and she says when this happens it still makes her upset.
“It always puts a rock in the pit of your stomach when you pull up and you see either a box or crate, because you know hopefully there’s something still alive in there,” Nelson said.
And that’s not always the case. Nelson told KHQ there are animals that could easily kill the pets that are left abandoned outside.
“There are different types of animals that are out there. Sometimes they don’t survive. That’s extremely difficult,” Nelson said.
The four kittens were left right in front of a sign that states that it’s illegal to abandon animals.
Unfortunately, the surveillance video didn’t capture a license plate, but according to Nelson, they do know that it was a newer four-door truck and dark in color.
Right now, the kittens are doing much better. KHQ’s North Idaho Reporter John Webb drove to the foster house today and spoke with Christina Zabel. She says it’s simply upsetting.
“Initially it’s really sad for the kittens. Especially at night. Anything could’ve happened to them. You’re just thankful that they survived. My instinct is to hurry and get the kennel set up and rush to get them out of there,” Zabel said.
Zabel has been fostering for seven years now and she says these four kittens are doing well.
“They’re doing great. They’re actually very needy for affection, which is awesome. They love to be cuddled, they love to be pet. She likes to cuddle on my neck. They’re very well socialized,” Zabel said.
The humane society wants to remind the public that they can drop off pets during normal business hours. All you need is an appointment.